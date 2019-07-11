Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding Maintained by White Elm Capital Llc; Redwood Investments Position in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Cut by $2.86 Million

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, down from 136,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 253,823 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 4.15 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41M for 58.66 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 25,864 shares to 139,835 shares, valued at $11.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 129,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 12,047 shares in its portfolio. 10,972 are owned by Atria Ltd Co. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.84% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 30,878 shares. Hrt Lc owns 1,715 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 6,829 shares. Asset invested in 0.02% or 2,277 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Massachusetts Finance Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 710,071 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 74,834 shares. Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 73,400 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,158 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.02% or 41,774 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Limited has invested 0.05% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Oppenheimer & Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). 6,343 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $38.09 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Hsing Michael sold $9.52 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 72,851 shares. $469,501 worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Xiao Deming on Monday, February 4. $1.81 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were sold by Moyer James C. Tseng Saria had sold 3,623 shares worth $469,501. Blegen Theodore had sold 899 shares worth $111,026.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Gp owns 0.94% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6.56 million shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Professional Advisory Serv invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Davis R M Inc holds 0.03% or 7,745 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bankshares invested in 0.28% or 397,111 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 2,778 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 139,865 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 95,757 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.75% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Old Dominion Cap Inc has 2,711 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co owns 6,700 shares. Keystone Planning Inc reported 71,983 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Tru invested in 20,231 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Jennison Associates Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 798,743 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 270,100 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

