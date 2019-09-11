Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding Maintained by Salient Trust Company Lta; Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Valuation Declined While Osmium Partners Has Decreased Stake by $6.02 Million

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 1.27M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.63M market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 4,112 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,142 shares to 67,101 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,603 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $6.04 million activity. $78,047 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was bought by Smart Christian Alexander.