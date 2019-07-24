Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding Maintained by Hennessy Advisors Inc; As Us Bancorp (USB) Stock Value Declined, Mar Vista Investment Partners Lifted Its Stake by $12.11 Million

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 252,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.22 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.82M shares traded or 51.08% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 52,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 4.04 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,000 shares to 455,086 shares, valued at $46.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 60,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,600 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.32% or 17.50 million shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advisory owns 3,538 shares. Legacy Cap Partners reported 18,710 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 113,412 shares. Moreover, Barr E S & has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Goelzer invested in 0.04% or 4,363 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lbmc Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,291 shares stake. 235,570 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com reported 24,805 shares stake. Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.55% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boys Arnold & Company Incorporated owns 0.55% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 41,458 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corporation Oh stated it has 465,255 shares. Foster & Motley has 67,575 shares. Excalibur Management Corp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 177,127 shares. Delta Lc owns 54,745 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.09% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). C Worldwide Group Holding A S holds 0.44% or 724,850 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 34,489 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 1.09M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 116,700 are owned by Hikari Pwr. 14,532 are held by Welch Gp Llc. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 55,950 shares. Montag A And Assocs stated it has 36,031 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Argi Invest Lc has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 760,482 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.