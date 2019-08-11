Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding Increased by Salient Trust Company Lta; As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Market Valuation Rose, Manikay Partners Has Lowered Stake by $12.00 Million

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 1.40M shares traded or 23.11% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 15/05/2018 – BHP Billiton CEO Says Company Still Focused on Further $2 Bln Productivity Gains; 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,237 shares to 22,423 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,951 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

