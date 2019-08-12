Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding Held by Union Bankshares Corp; Sensato Investors Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) Increased as Valuation Declined

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 170.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 92,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, up from 34,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $103.5. About 866,648 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 680,703 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch & Assoc In invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bernzott Advsr reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Garde Capital Inc holds 0.05% or 3,210 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com reported 4,374 shares. 806,664 are owned by Davenport Ltd Liability. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Deprince Race Zollo accumulated 210,231 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Argi Svcs Llc reported 9,197 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,960 shares. 4,475 are owned by Jacobs & Ca. Strategic Wealth Gp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,910 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 9,903 shares. Welch Group Inc Lc has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kings Point Cap invested in 31,805 shares or 0.56% of the stock.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,503 shares to 90,018 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 17,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,725 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,743 shares to 27,300 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,400 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benedict Fincl Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 7,709 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication accumulated 19,876 shares. Daiwa Gru stated it has 24,876 shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 59,526 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Platinum Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 9,209 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 26,858 shares or 0.35% of the stock. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 0.04% or 219,827 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.76% or 39,650 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc has 6,142 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 33,602 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 1.81 million shares.