Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding Held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc; Tuttle Tactical Management Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Trimmed by $863,644

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 34,881 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 31,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 4.89M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 12,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,209 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 22,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 2.09 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,561 shares to 33,484 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 15,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial Corporation invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 975,545 shares. 9,459 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 192,724 shares. 586,057 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,110 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Mgmt has 0.65% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability owns 13.22M shares. Transamerica Fincl Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Trustmark Bank Tru Department owns 17,220 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 985,389 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

