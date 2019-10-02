Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder White Elm Capital Has Increased Holding; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $2.45 Million

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 85,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 196,340 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42 million, up from 110,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 5.23 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 357,448 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 11,200 shares to 28,264 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,429 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59M and $102.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 4,810 shares to 10,510 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 119,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.

