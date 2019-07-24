Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder White Elm Capital Boosted Position; Kynikos Associates LP Has Increased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.32 Million as Share Price Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 12.38M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 86,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 2.96M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability reported 3,772 shares. Icon Advisers Inc has 0.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grace And White Ny reported 0.12% stake. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd, a California-based fund reported 19,184 shares. 22,527 are held by Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 236,500 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 1.68% or 2.22 million shares. Burney has invested 3.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 172,087 shares. Hills Comml Bank And holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,593 shares. 1,246 were accumulated by Shamrock Asset Management Llc. Moreover, Nottingham has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt invested in 1,900 shares. Opus Capital accumulated 4,858 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Inc owns 75,165 shares. Regions Financial has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cap Invsts holds 34.27M shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank And Com reported 33,492 shares stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.38% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Research Invsts owns 50.85M shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Co holds 230,256 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 16,528 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc reported 6,000 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bkd Wealth Advsr holds 0.1% or 13,329 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa holds 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 2,986 shares. Boston Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 13,643 shares. 775 are held by Vestor Capital Lc.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 270,100 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).