Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Cut Holding as Share Value Declined; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Price Rose, Matthews International Capital Management Boosted Position by $7.72 Million

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 297,799 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32M, down from 302,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 3.05 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 318.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 85,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 26,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 373,549 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares to 669,237 shares, valued at $27.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greentree Hospitality Group L by 154,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,077 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Serv holds 0.5% or 1.47 million shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13.32 million shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.5% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Farmers Bancorporation owns 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,659 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 397,111 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 386,229 shares. Lvw Limited Liability Corp owns 37,006 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 11,522 shares. Whitnell accumulated 4,500 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Archford Capital Strategies Lc owns 16,133 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Com reported 609,519 shares stake. Of Vermont holds 13,808 shares. Harris Limited Partnership has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

