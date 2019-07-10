Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Position by $18.72 Million as Share Price Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Declined While American Investment Services Has Lifted by $2.93 Million Its Holding

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 240,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,050 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.83 million, down from 491,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $80.18. About 3.26M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $140.37. About 2.05M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,064 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $295.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 314,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,186 shares to 457,532 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,168 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

