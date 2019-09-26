Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Synovus Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding by $302,328; Highvista Strategies Has Cut Stake in Biogen (BIIB) as Market Valuation Rose

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 18,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 11,590 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, down from 29,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $235.9. About 1.13M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 3,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 121,178 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, down from 125,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.12B market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 20.25M shares traded or 193.64% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,334 shares to 9,757 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 37,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.74 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris among consumer gainers; New Age Beverages and Dean Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Old Point Tru & Financial Svcs N A owns 15,332 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 18,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma owns 21.38 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Int Limited Ca reported 66,884 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). King Luther Management Corp holds 0.01% or 24,577 shares. 4,276 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 44,064 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 10,500 are owned by Monetary Mgmt Gp. Fidelity National Financial owns 224,600 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.37% stake.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.16 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 33 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 2,204 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Llc holds 0.46% or 5,591 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Product Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.59% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability owns 6,125 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1,965 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 5,711 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.22% or 33,437 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Forbes J M And Llp invested in 3,009 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 25,961 shares. 122,889 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Parkside Finance Bancorp And Trust reported 1,398 shares.