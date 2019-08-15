Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lowered Its Holding; Epoch Investment Partners Cut Its Holding in Hanesbrands (HBI) as Stock Value Declined

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 810,074 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 240,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 5.70M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.89M, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 1.82M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5,562 shares to 65,709 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.86M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Shares for $175,600 were bought by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.