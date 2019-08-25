Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $24.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cypress Funds Has Raised Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Share Price Rose

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 277,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.46M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Burgeoning data privacy laws will lead to a massive revaluation of internet companies; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA- IN JULY 2016 GSR ASKED FIRM TO VERIFY DATA WAS DELETED; IN AUG, TOOK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GSR; IN NOV, REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH GSR; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found; 23/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Takes Steps to Calm Facebook Employees; 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 05/04/2018 – Canada, B.C. launch joint investigation of Facebook, AggregatelQ; 23/03/2018 – Beijing has blocked many U.S. internet companies, like Facebook and Google, so they have very small businesses in the country; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotal Note: Working on reports, listening to CSPAN in the background after the Zuckerberg Facebook hearing. Vast majority of callers into a post-hearing show are complaining the questions at the hearing did not adequately address their concerns over privacy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mgmt Corp holds 11,190 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 9.86 million shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Company owns 1,551 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt owns 8,400 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.29% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 16,730 shares. 2,400 were accumulated by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Proffitt Goodson invested in 0.03% or 1,319 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 47,367 shares. 507,710 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Shell Asset reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New York-based Roosevelt Grp has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clearbridge reported 795,011 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0% or 2,570 shares in its portfolio. 16,026 are held by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,746 shares to 304,554 shares, valued at $130.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 27,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

