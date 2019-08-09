Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Ruffer Llp Boosted Stake by $1.06 Million; Gratia Capital Increased Century Cmntys (CCS) Holding by $673,049

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 287,278 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.48. About 2.88M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 95,921 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 13,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,895 shares, and cut its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.