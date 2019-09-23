Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosted Stake by $2.18 Million as Share Value Declined; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Decreased Its Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Stake by $6.41 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.20 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $192.9. About 744,086 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Ptnrs Lc owns 17,522 shares. Mufg Americas Holding holds 0.35% or 158,580 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,447 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 10,516 shares. Ledyard Bancorp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Georgia-based First City Capital Inc has invested 0.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hyman Charles D has invested 0.7% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 295,900 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corp has 3,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Glob Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Markston Intl Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 84,720 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 0.09% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 55,121 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has 9,372 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 118,870 shares to 55,669 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 36,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,906 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 140,000 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $518.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S.A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 321,034 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 19,302 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 503,875 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors reported 409 shares. South Texas Money Ltd stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Manchester Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,448 shares. 6,558 are owned by Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Trust reported 0.22% stake. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Delta Asset Lc Tn accumulated 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.11% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.19% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 501,362 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 40,742 shares. 189,675 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Limited.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.20 million for 30.14 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00 million worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.