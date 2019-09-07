Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Parametrica Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $528,616; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Holder Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Holding

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,413 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 13,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 5,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14B for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02M for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,302 shares to 7,442 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Midstrm Energy Fd I (NTG).