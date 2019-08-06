Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Northpointe Capital Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose While Kcm Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $416,208

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 11,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 41,482 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 52,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 2.64M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 186,647 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42M, down from 190,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.16. About 3.16M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,437 shares to 100,564 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Company has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Addison Cap holds 44,300 shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.92% or 212,706 shares. 3,383 were accumulated by Altfest L J And. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. Thomasville Bank reported 2.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Summit Financial Strategies Inc invested in 11,443 shares. Old Republic Intll invested in 727,100 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Brinker Cap reported 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership reported 40,966 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens Comml Bank & Tru Communications has invested 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Price T Rowe Md owns 7.51M shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 176,782 shares. Sabal Tru has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,387 were reported by Miracle Mile Ltd Llc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11.93M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Atwood Palmer holds 4,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc reported 2,950 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Psagot Inv House has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,628 shares. Duncker Streett Inc holds 16,244 shares. Freestone Cap Holdings Limited owns 41,213 shares. 12,000 are held by Csu Producer Resources Inc. Schnieders Mgmt reported 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barr E S And has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Private Na invested in 0.73% or 39,704 shares. Guardian Trust Company invested in 1.08% or 921,818 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc reported 8,390 shares. 489,410 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. 1,473 were reported by Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Llc.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,851 shares to 52,001 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 32,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).