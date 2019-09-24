Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Cut Its Stake by $5.83 Million as Valuation Declined; First Trust Bank LTD Lowered Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 13.19M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 74,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $295.48M, down from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 5.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.15 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.06 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 50,423 are held by Of Virginia Va. Lvw Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 221,885 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 85,657 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Highlander Cap Limited Liability stated it has 1,973 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has 4.14 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 2,617 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.90 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 8.07 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 78,000 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 1.41 million shares. Cwm Lc reported 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 6,140 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Stellar Cap Mgmt Llc owns 3,288 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.