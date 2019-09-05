Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Upped Position by $527,208 as Shares Declined; Ibm Corp. (IBM) Shareholder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $405,375

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 1.31 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 5,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 157,946 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, up from 151,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.67. About 1.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.34 billion for 13.01 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,755 shares to 35,189 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 171,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,895 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

