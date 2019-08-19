Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Mackay Shields Upped Position; Beddow Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Escalade (ESCA) as Stock Price Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Escalade Inc. (ESCA) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 68,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.37% . The hedge fund held 443,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 512,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Escalade Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 332 shares traded. Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) has declined 12.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 21,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 328,654 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.05M, up from 307,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $85.48. About 364,879 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold ESCA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 1.06% less from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Financial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) for 8,776 shares. Beddow Capital Mngmt reported 443,173 shares. 122,473 were reported by Northern Trust. Morgan Stanley reported 3,236 shares. 4,311 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 18,800 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0% invested in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) for 888 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 13,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 153,472 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Com holds 424,798 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 9,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). 24,355 were reported by Charles Schwab Mgmt.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 29,081 shares to 204,953 shares, valued at $24.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 63,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,400 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,700 are held by Texas Capital State Bank Tx. Cleararc Cap reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 50,000 shares. Mufg Americas has 0.4% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 157,946 shares. State Street invested in 58.00M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Westover Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,747 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. E&G LP accumulated 0.25% or 6,547 shares. London Com Of Virginia has 914,686 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.14% or 10,521 shares. Koshinski Asset accumulated 6,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Osborne Partners Management Ltd Liability reported 3,460 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.06% or 1,563 shares in its portfolio. 3,900 were reported by Summit Securities Group Inc Limited Liability Corp. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com has 1.41% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 21,772 shares.

