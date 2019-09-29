Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Upped Stake; Fisher Asset Management Lowered Holding in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) as Stock Value Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 72,454 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 67,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.16M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 28,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The hedge fund held 349,185 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.06M, down from 377,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 486,178 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 3.16 million shares to 6.08 million shares, valued at $40.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.02M for 15.06 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fiduciary Counsel stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Old National Bancshares In invested in 0.2% or 49,275 shares. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 0.78% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mgmt Inc has 3,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc owns 314,280 shares. Shine Advisory Services invested in 1,448 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 1.24% or 4.14 million shares. 55,121 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Moreover, Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,768 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1.06M were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 274,085 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 101,626 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 69,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.