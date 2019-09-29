Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Lowered Its Position; Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Raised Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69B, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.11 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 57,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46 million and $117.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Com (IAU) by 23,893 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $16.91B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (VGIT) by 6,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,046 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).