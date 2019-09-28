Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Cut Position by $546,000; Morgan Stanley Holding in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Lifted by $2.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 25.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 231,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, up from 898,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 1.43 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 15/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Placed Bonds Using Blockchain Technology; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q ADJ OIBDA 45.2B RUBLES, EST. 44.40B; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 57,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 86,558 shares. Fairfield Bush And Communication has invested 1.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Texas-based Beacon has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Homrich Berg has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 16,290 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 599 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chemical Bancorporation stated it has 14,911 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Chase Counsel Corp holds 0.15% or 3,688 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 30,260 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 7,765 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.93% or 353,069 shares. Plancorp Llc holds 0.21% or 6,594 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 291,103 shares stake. Stellar Management Ltd holds 0.19% or 3,288 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru reported 0.07% stake. Ims reported 5,694 shares.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

