Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Ing Groep Nv Upped Position by $9.83 Million as Stock Value Declined; Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (BUD) Share Value Rose While Interocean Capital Cut Its Position

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 358.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 111,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 142,949 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 31,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.13M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons (BUD) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 16,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 115,991 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, down from 132,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev S F Spons for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.12M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “On the Dip, Ambev Stock Looks Attractive but Risky – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Craft Brew Alliance Surfs Higher in Q2 – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – BUD, TEVA & HSDT – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altria Stock: Give Me Dividends and Give Me Death – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Beer Overpriced On Seltzer Promise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $3.00B for 15.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 296,443 shares. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,000 shares. Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 35,362 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 14,142 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.41% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 1,316 shares. Exane Derivatives has 14,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Inc has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0.18% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4.01 million shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd holds 0.11% or 49,858 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 374 shares. Assetmark stated it has 2,778 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 361,904 are held by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. California-based Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.46% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Greenleaf Trust holds 3,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 5,000 shares to 24,900 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC) by 10,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.45% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bkd Wealth Advsr holds 0.1% or 13,329 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investors invested in 51.39 million shares. Coho Ltd holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.71M shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.77% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,043 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.54% or 1.17 million shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.07% or 7,630 shares. Burney reported 0.03% stake. Tru Company Of Virginia Va holds 50,554 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Shelton Management invested in 0.06% or 1,347 shares. Legacy Partners has 0.77% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc owns 0.41% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,158 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 83,324 shares to 121,767 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,555 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).