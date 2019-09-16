Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Position; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Price Declined, Aristotle Capital Boston Has Boosted by $1.48 Million Its Holding

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 43,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 874,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.02 million, up from 830,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 583,261 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 64,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4.31M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.46 million, down from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 8.29 million shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Capital Advisers Lc has 131,421 shares. Conning reported 302,345 shares. First Trust Co invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Argi Invest Svcs Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Riggs Asset Managment owns 400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt invested in 6,034 shares. Moreover, Opus Investment Management Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 36 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt reported 3,500 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has 0.77% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc owns 240,856 shares. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.28% or 26,273 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo owns 13,306 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 37,195 were reported by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Advisors Asset Management Inc stated it has 279,023 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.25 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 1.93 million shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $249.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 10,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Lc owns 6,958 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 558,799 are owned by Fisher Asset. Sei Invests reported 412,082 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 19,910 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 1.86M shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 28,506 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 139,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 28,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 91,478 shares. Glenmede Na owns 119,420 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Lc holds 0.04% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. 41,423 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.1% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Gsa Llp has 0.16% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 42,205 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 7,850 shares.