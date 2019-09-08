Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Cut Its Holding by $61.73 Million; Brookside Capital Management Has Lifted Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding by $22.26 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27M, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 775,597 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 701,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.69 million, down from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.13M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

