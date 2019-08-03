Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Hilltop Holdings Trimmed Holding by $401,632; Celgene Com (CELG) Stock Price Declined While Fcg Advisors Trimmed Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 21,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20 million, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Bulshs 2022 Hy by 16,439 shares to 72,792 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Bulshs 2022 Cb by 16,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Major Biotechs See Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is bluebird bio a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “J&J Submits BLA for Subcutaneous Formulation of Darzalex – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,833 shares to 11,374 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

