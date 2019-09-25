Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Increased Holding by $370,165; Courage Capital Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.37 Million

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 34,881 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 31,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 19.54M shares traded or 193.25% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25 million shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WANT TO ENABLE USERS TO SEE SITES THAT SEND IT INFO; 13/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps, complete with phony office photos and a handful of glowing reviews:; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec; 06/04/2018 – Amy Klobuchar: BREAKING: Facebook announces support of Honest Ads Act & new transparency requirements for ads. These are steps; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 21/03/2018 – Facebook hit by probes and investor lawsuits; 17/04/2018 – Air Force is applying Facebook’s retired ‘move fast and break things’ mantra to its space programs; 11/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DELETED USER DATA AFTER FACEBOOK ASKED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,552 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited invested in 0.04% or 2,091 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 6.49M shares. Truepoint reported 0.36% stake. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 1.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 109,445 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 0.36% stake. Mai Capital Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40,924 shares. Pointstate Capital LP stated it has 7,093 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 1.64M shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru invested 4.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thompson Inv reported 31,874 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.66% or 13,845 shares. Investment Advsr has 1.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 34,941 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.56 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Certain Wealth In Uncertain Times – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street ticks lower as Trump impeachment threat weighs – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PM, MPC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.