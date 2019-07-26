Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Fulton Bank Raised Stake; Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.51 Million

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.91 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.45. About 11.91 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,531 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 44,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.8. About 1.56M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 17,670 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 1.37 million shares stake. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co has 106,304 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Company reported 50,245 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs reported 180,481 shares. 227,236 are held by Argent Cap Mgmt Limited. Hanseatic Mgmt Serv Inc has 6.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 158,186 were accumulated by Atria Invs Ltd Company. Davis R M owns 276,615 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank holds 2.40M shares. 3.55M are owned by Calamos Advsr Lc. Axiom International Lc De holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 838,775 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id holds 0.12% or 10,795 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,511 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Ser Tr Ii (EITEX) by 14,054 shares to 105,852 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VIGAX) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,913 shares, and cut its stake in Nationwide Mut Fds New.