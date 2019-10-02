Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Franklin Street Advisors Has Upped Stake; As Sprint (S) Share Price Rose, Tig Advisors Has Lifted Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 19,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 84,220 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61 million, up from 64,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 5.53 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 10.54 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sprint Industrial Holdings CCR; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AT ‘BBB+’/STABLE ON SPRINT US; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 14/05/2018 – SPRINT, SPRINT COMMUNICATIONS: SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 27/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware students experience renewable energy technology firsthand in 2018 Junior Solar Sprint model car; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $776.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,498 shares to 64,432 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.