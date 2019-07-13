Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lifted Holding; As Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Has Cut Position

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,519 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 17,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.04 million market cap company. It closed at $25.28 lastly. It is down 4.68% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7,906 shares to 26,054 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 105,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,179 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 6,134 shares. Bluemountain Cap Llc reported 0.06% stake. Rockland has 0.23% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 24,830 shares. Tiedemann Limited Com owns 20,558 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 33,597 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 45,699 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc invested 0.49% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 10,521 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Iowa Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,559 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 13,414 shares. Putnam Fl invested in 3,951 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 651 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carlson Capital Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Shayne & Communications Ltd Co has invested 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 55,457 shares to 6.64M shares, valued at $57.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 93,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,219 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Paradice Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.6% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny stated it has 5,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 37,054 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 23,450 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co reported 26,900 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 15,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communications reported 137,016 shares. 204 are owned by Glenmede Trust Com Na. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 120,303 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 13,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 10,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management reported 12,600 shares stake. Legal General Gru Public Ltd has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).