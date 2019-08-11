Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Trimmed Stake by $1.63 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Fidelity Southern (LION) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Valuation Were Volatile

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 571.22% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 18,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 928,364 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.06 million, down from 946,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM)

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: No Dividend Cut Coming – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Promises Double-Digit Total Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Thestreet.com published: “Slack Shares Pop in NYSE Trading Debut, Close the Day Up Nearly 50% – TheStreet.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris’ 6% Dividend Yield Isn’t Attractive, It’s Scary – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) by 83,990 shares to 151,190 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 7,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bernzott Capital stated it has 0.94% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Central Bancorporation has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 209,038 were reported by Hartford Inv Mngmt. Cohen Steers has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 98,021 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 4,374 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd accumulated 16,133 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Markston Limited holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 83,221 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 3,795 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And Tru invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ci Invests Incorporated holds 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1.07 million shares. Vestor Cap Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 775 shares. Windsor Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 3,830 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisory Service accumulated 3,538 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division holds 21,519 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $316,990 activity. SHEPHERD W CLYDE III also bought $11,990 worth of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) shares.