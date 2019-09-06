Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; Chase Investment Counsel Has Increased Position in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs (SSNC) by $3.45 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 4.40 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 283.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 74,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 19,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 1.43M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147,445 are owned by Kirr Marbach Lc In. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Incline Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 460,820 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3,114 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ami Asset Management invested in 509,746 shares or 2.39% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Northern Trust reported 1.30M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.43% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Us Savings Bank De holds 0.01% or 50,985 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Company invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cibc Markets reported 11,889 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 3.64% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Westpac stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,703 shares to 29,912 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,126 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Assoc holds 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 214 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank holds 0.44% or 25,993 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,015 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has 11,522 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Osborne Prtn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,460 shares. Kepos Capital LP owns 78,337 shares. New York-based Investec Asset North America has invested 0.28% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 3,334 are owned by Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability. Van Eck Associate reported 706,772 shares. 99,170 are held by Cumberland Ltd. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Limited has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn holds 10,396 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has 113,412 shares. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 113,038 shares to 4.96 million shares, valued at $114.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 168,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14B for 13.33 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

