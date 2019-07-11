Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Condor Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $489,368; Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 428,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 577,269 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 3.92M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Buy the Most Hated Company on the Planet – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: A Little Worry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 8,800 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has 22,279 shares. Altfest L J & Inc reported 0.08% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 404,801 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,787 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 790,925 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 16.38M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,410 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 0.48% or 95,757 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 16.73 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 282,939 shares. Johnson Financial Grp accumulated 82,999 shares or 0.65% of the stock. City Tru Fl reported 10,916 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 415,355 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09B for 15.27 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10,137 shares to 20,994 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares to 88,325 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt holds 141,359 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 109,750 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Taylor Asset Management Inc invested in 2.02% or 65,900 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 455 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 505,520 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 651,787 shares. State Street reported 3.18M shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 5,106 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc invested in 0.05% or 529,704 shares. Boston Prtn accumulated 7.59 million shares. Northpointe Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 36,678 shares or 0.54% of the stock. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 140,089 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd invested in 7,749 shares.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Appoints Julian G. Francis as President and CEO and to Its Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Owens Corning Declares Second-Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Silica Has an Unlikely Growth Opportunity: Cool Roofs – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.93M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.