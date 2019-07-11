Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Condor Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $489,368; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Soros Fund Management Increased Position

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 53.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.89M, up from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 4.41M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 4.15M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Covington Inc has 2.43% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 45,467 shares. Optimum Advsr has invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bessemer Gp accumulated 1.29 million shares. City Holdings Co invested in 0.01% or 176 shares. Creative Planning holds 69,430 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. American National Insur Tx has invested 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 365,160 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated stated it has 88,452 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Kwmg Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 29 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP holds 1.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 211,680 shares. Citizens Northern Corp stated it has 10,906 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,214 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr holds 0.7% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 43,104 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ssi Invest Management Inc stated it has 2,422 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.11M shares to 916,467 shares, valued at $23.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,042 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.62M. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. Shares for $749,873 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.00M. Shares for $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. 490 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G..

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.06B for 15.09 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Case Omega Healthcare Is Beyond Saving – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria in post-earnings swoon – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris International: 5%+ Dividend Yield, Another Dividend Increase Could Be On The Way – Seeking Alpha” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why IQOS Could Completely Own the U.S. E-Cig Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.