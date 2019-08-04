Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Condor Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Stake by $29.86 Million

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 3254.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 52,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,078 shares to 58,587 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.36 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ims has 0.41% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,694 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.1% stake. First Personal Fincl Serv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kanawha Capital Management Lc has 50,170 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.29% or 277,900 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory holds 0.04% or 2,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.98M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Arvest Bancorp Tru Division reported 5,400 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 663 shares. Harvey Investment Llc reported 11,814 shares. Moreover, Covington Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 29,181 shares. Intact Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 113,000 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 16.51 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,040 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 5,524 shares to 267,970 shares, valued at $16.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 104,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,006 shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94M. Shares for $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.86% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Natixis owns 7,406 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.62% or 116,556 shares in its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 269,440 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,845 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 27,089 shares. Synovus Finance Corp has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware reported 0.65% stake. New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moors Cabot Inc reported 698 shares. Cetera Advsr Llc reported 699 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.29% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Regions reported 7,975 shares stake.