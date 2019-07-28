Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Cipher Capital LP Lifted Its Position by $549,912 as Valuation Rose; Hess (HES) Stake Held by Leucadia National Corp

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 2.64 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 6,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,602 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, up from 82,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.35M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. Meyers Kevin Omar bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Turner Michael R sold $394,012 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,172 shares valued at $276,185 was made by RIELLY JOHN P on Thursday, February 7. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. Hill Gregory P. sold $622,591 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 594,423 shares. 552,100 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 333,767 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership has 1.22 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 47,272 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division invested in 0.79% or 190,257 shares. The Connecticut-based Viking Global Lp has invested 0.57% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Primecap Mngmt Communications Ca reported 8.33 million shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department invested in 3,004 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 890,265 were reported by Swiss Bank. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Llc has invested 2.08% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 63,692 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Dsam (London) Limited has invested 0.7% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Central Corp holds 6.69% or 700,000 shares in its portfolio.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 54,473 shares to 41,506 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 215,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,290 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hess Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HESS Corp.’s Second Quarter Results Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess Corporation – Strong Company And An Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess Needs Higher Oil Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 02, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Promises Double-Digit Total Returns – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Altria Stock Fell 31% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Run-Up in Altria Stock Isnâ€™t Over Yet – Investorplace.com” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris suspends IQOS social media campaign – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Limited Liability Company holds 4,661 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 14,409 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Com Tx accumulated 37,760 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 487 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 95,757 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Fundsmith Llp has invested 6.69% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Veritas Invest Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Charter Tru Co accumulated 3,522 shares. 343,659 are held by Commerce Savings Bank. Pure Advsr has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Raymond James Tru Na holds 65,985 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc accumulated 476 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.36% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Valicenti Advisory Svcs, New York-based fund reported 13,295 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 10,242 shares to 49,311 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 22,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,312 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).