Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,163 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, down from 68,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 194,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.17M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720.42M, down from 9.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00 million shares traded or 39.45% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.33 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $733.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 86,850 shares to 576,665 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.