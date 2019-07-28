Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $380,336 as Valuation Rose; Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) Valuation Rose While First Trust Advisors LP Has Boosted Stake by $745,439

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,944 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 18,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 153.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 20,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,275 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 13,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 144,569 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 1,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Lc accumulated 5,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). 16,769 are held by Voloridge Management Ltd Com. 11,870 are owned by Trexquant Inv Lp. Brown Advisory holds 0.08% or 746,095 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited holds 27,320 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sterling Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 34,278 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 9,279 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 32,640 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 146,569 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 56,717 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 5,888 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 34,341 shares to 154,729 shares, valued at $16.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 71,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,998 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares to 35,078 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,871 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Limited invested in 3,466 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 501,465 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt reported 3,413 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 31,805 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,233 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). holds 51.39 million shares. Factory Mutual Ins Co has invested 0.68% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.15 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 3,152 shares. Telemus Cap Lc holds 30,668 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Howard Management stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd holds 0.02% or 214 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 14,441 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 86,590 shares.