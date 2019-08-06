Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Bokf Has Cut Position by $307,912 as Stock Declined; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lifted Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $856,374

Bokf decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 3,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 153,490 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57M, down from 156,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 6.01 million shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 5,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 136,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, up from 131,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $159.75. About 3.04 million shares traded or 57.10% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.89M shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Arrow Fincl accumulated 8,733 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Csu Producer has 12,000 shares for 4.27% of their portfolio. Allstate reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 2,400 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 19,374 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hallmark Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cambiar Invsts holds 0.01% or 5,907 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtn Limited accumulated 26,727 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 9,550 shares. Sky Invest Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 80,037 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 39 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 22,279 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 14.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 24,460 shares to 157,253 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 29,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,438 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp owns 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,953 shares. Spectrum Management Grp owns 20,295 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Granite Prtn invested 0.54% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bluestein R H & Co accumulated 1,825 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc invested in 10,766 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 23,835 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.11% or 319,736 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 1,502 shares. Plancorp Lc owns 2,978 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust Com, Rhode Island-based fund reported 89,530 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 519,504 shares. 254,822 were reported by Sei. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 68,052 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.88 million activity. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.