Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Blue Edge Capital Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) by $302,616 as Stock Value Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 8,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The hedge fund held 189,866 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 198,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 36,374 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,034 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.26 million, down from 3,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 2.17M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “TexStar National Bank has new majority shareholder – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 01, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Rush Enterprises sets $7 billion annual revenue goal – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rush Enterprise (RUSHA) a Good Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 21,099 shares to 79,099 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 5.04 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hartford Management Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 210,540 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 3,309 shares. Fairfield Bush & accumulated 1.12% or 41,705 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Essex invested 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Korea Investment accumulated 1.22M shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,635 shares. Cohen owns 2,600 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 8.73 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation owns 3,284 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ashfield Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 17,653 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 17,015 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.86 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.