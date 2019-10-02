Philip Morris Intl Npv Common Stock (PM) Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Trimmed Holding by $782,964 as Stock Price Declined; Neville Rodie & Shaw Stake in Duke Energy Com Ne (DUK) Upped by $577,632 as Stock Price Declined

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock (PM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 10,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 69,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, down from 79,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 2.58 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne (DUK) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 6,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 25,722 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 19,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $95.11. About 815,659 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.92 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Cash Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock by 61,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $32.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,865 shares to 93,739 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,806 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.