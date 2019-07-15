Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Trimmed Its Stake by $15.69 Million; Lee Danner & Bass Upped Position in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 178,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,692 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 186,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 2.47M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $113.98. About 7.97M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,652 shares. Community Invest holds 4.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 339,191 shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 1.72% or 81,915 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited holds 0.92% or 218,686 shares. Grisanti Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 685 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 33,664 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Forbes J M & Llp stated it has 94,794 shares. Horan Advsr holds 40,389 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,249 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 184,596 shares. California-based Eqis Capital has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sei Investments Communication invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 9,794 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,965 shares to 93,250 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,634 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,774 shares to 81,656 shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 12,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.32 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.