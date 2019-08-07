Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Its Holding by $15.69 Million; Financial Architects Has Boosted Holding in Toll Brothers (TOL) as Share Price Declined

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 528.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 12,670 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, up from 2,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 2.70 million shares traded or 67.84% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 178,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 7,692 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 186,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 5.60M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.84 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

