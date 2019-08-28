Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Shareholder Rothschild Investment Increased Its Holding by $596,640 as Shares Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Lipe & Dalton Has Raised Position

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 7.75M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 95.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 13,894 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 7,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 15.49M shares traded or 169.43% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,849 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow holds 1.92% or 59,214 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 167,606 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management has 125,668 shares for 5.18% of their portfolio. World Investors has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust accumulated 96,415 shares or 2% of the stock. Fosun invested in 0.04% or 4,265 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com has 1.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.47 million shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 1.37 million shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0.09% or 1,964 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weatherly Asset Management Lp has 54,384 shares. Shelton Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 4,736 shares. Synovus Corp has 303,004 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,535 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Co by 14,620 shares to 82,671 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,234 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.