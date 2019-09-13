Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Mangrove Partners Has Increased Its Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Holding by $377,402

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 17,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 220,639 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.33M, up from 203,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 2.74 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 377,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 10.03 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.0038 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5276. About 474,775 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Declines Most in Over a Year; 05/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Borrowing Base Under Revolving Credit Facility Increased by $40M to $175M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 944 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS SEES 2Q CAPEX $50M; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) CEO Bob Watson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local energy company booted from stock exchange – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abraxas Petroleum Changes Its 2019 Spending Plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXAS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 81.14 million shares or 1.93% less from 82.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 185,128 shares or 0% of the stock. King Luther Cap Corp reported 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Lpl Limited Liability Co owns 150,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 9,666 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 12,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 2.27M shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 619,100 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc has invested 0.01% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). 263,325 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Crow Point Prtn holds 0.02% or 107,376 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Millennium Mngmt holds 0.04% or 705,085 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 11,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Mangrove Prtnrs holds 10.03M shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tobacco Stocks Rebound As Trump Says ‘We Have To Do Something On Vaping’ – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1,263 shares to 17,560 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,648 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG).