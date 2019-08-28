Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Shareholder First Long Island Investors Has Boosted Stake by $615,472; Graco (GGG) Shares Declined While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut Stake by $3.30 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 67,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 607,204 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07 million, down from 674,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 114,768 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 6,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 173,297 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, up from 166,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.92. About 12.55 million shares traded or 118.28% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability reported 2,525 shares stake. Veritas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.55M shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 21,425 shares. Motco reported 1,122 shares stake. 1,563 are owned by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Farmers Trust accumulated 0.18% or 7,225 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Steinberg Glob Asset Management stated it has 1.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability invested in 2.03% or 12.75M shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,814 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd holds 0.05% or 4,485 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 43,640 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares to 209,668 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,689 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 351,197 shares to 8.84 million shares, valued at $411.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 64,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Destiinations Inc. (NYSE:WYN).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.40 million for 21.10 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.