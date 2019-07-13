Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Upped Stake; Vulcan Value Partners Cut Its Holding in Teradyne (TER) by $182.69 Million as Valuation Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 4.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.69M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.27M, down from 12.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.23M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com (PM) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 132,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.78M, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56,574 shares to 310,602 shares, valued at $553.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $8.10 million activity. $989,021 worth of stock was sold by Beecher Gregory R on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 33,156 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Gray Charles Jeffrey on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 139,935 shares valued at $5.48M was made by JAGIELA MARK E on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TER’s profit will be $106.27M for 18.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.