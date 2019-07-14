Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Market Value Rose While First Long Island Investors Has Raised Stake by $615,472; Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Boosted Position

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 6,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 173,297 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, up from 166,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 161% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 1,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,884 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 1,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $242.44. About 345,878 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14,074 shares to 6,872 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU) by 39,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,251 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. $200,600 worth of stock was sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 18,334 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0.08% or 879,943 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 916,505 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fiera Capital has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.45% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Arizona State Retirement owns 36,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Gru invested in 0% or 3,486 shares. Duncker Streett And Communications holds 1,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1.06 million were reported by Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh. Dana Advsr Inc holds 0.21% or 22,400 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Shelton Capital Management holds 2,033 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares to 154,946 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,559 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.