Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Position by $3.10 Million as Stock Rose; Jp Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Motley Fool Asset Management Lifted Position

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 8,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 45,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 9.38M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 959.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 35,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,863 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 3,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.